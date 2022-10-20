HELENA, Mont. - A sacred white bison to the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CSKT) is making his way back to the Tribes.

On Thursday, the Montana Historical Society (MTHS) Board of Trustees voted unanimously to return Big Medicine to his homeland.

“Big Medicine represents the past that has carried forward to the present and the work yet to be done to protect our identity, culture, and well-being into the future,” CSKT Tribal Chairman Tom McDonald had written in his repatriation request.

Big Medicine, a white bison, was raised on the National Bison Range in the Flathead and died in 1959, according to the MTHS.

Former MTHS Director K. Ross Toole had contacted the bison range superintendent in 1953 requesting his hide be transferred to MTHS upon the animal’s death, and it has been on display since 1961 in a climate-controlled environment.

The tribe formally asked he be returned in early 2022, noting that Big Medicine is revered for his healing and protective powers, and deep spiritual lessons conveyed in ceremonies and songs.

“It isn’t just about the history,” said Rick Eneas, CSKT executive officer. “As a people, the Salish and Kootenai are reclaiming our language and culture. One aspect of what Big Medicine symbolizes is what it looks like to hold on to the past and look to the future.

Molly Kruckenberg, the director of MTHS, says the historical society is pleased to see Big Medicine returned to the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes

Big Medicine will be given to the Tribes once they have a safe environment in which he can be displayed, which is expected to take about two years.