BILLINGS, Mont. - As we continue to persevere through these tough times, it is important that we take time to appreciate the hard work people are doing to keep their communities together.

That exactly what a small town in Golden Valley County did for their businesses.

Dozens of Ryegate residents wrote signs, waved flags and honked their horns to show appreciation for their grocery store, Super D, which has continued to restock their shelves and stay open seven days a week serving their community.

A Ryegate resident, Shirley Stoican, who helped coordinate the event says without Super D, residents would have to travel round trip 60 miles to Huntley or 120 miles to Billings to get their groceries.

Shirley mentions is it mostly Theresa Sutton and her mother Peggy Sutton who operate the store, and have been working around the clock to keep their shelves stocked.

Shirley says it was time to thank Theresa and Peggy for working so hard to keep their community together, “It will show them that we don’t take them for granted, that we truly appreciate, especially now, them being there, more exposed while the rest of us are safe in our homes, we appreciate that tremendously.”

According to Shirley, Theresa has also been taking care of her children while trying to maintain the store.

Theresa was quite surprised to see her fellow community members gathered outside her store cheering them on, but knows how important it is to look after each other and appreciate one another.

Theresa said, “We have each other, that’s what it’s about, we’re here to help each other and support each other, if you don’t have each other, what do you have?”

Super D was not the only store getting kudos Saturday. Residents also made their way to Ryegate Bar and Café, to thank owners Christine and Curtis Debuff-Ronning, who have kept their business open for take out.