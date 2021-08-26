RYEGATE, Mont. — After recording daily temperature and precipitation measurements for over 30 years, one Ryegate man is receiving recognition for his dedication.

David has made over 10,900 observations, which the U.S. National Weather Service says has helped them protect life, property and enhance the national economy.

Now, this November, David will be awarded the John Campanius Holm Award, which is the second highest award an observer can receive. Only 25 of the awards are given across the country each year.

If you would like more information on the National Weather Service Cooperative Observer Program you can visit http://weather.gov/coop.