RYEGATE - Tragedy struck a small, tight-knit community as two people were killed in a home explosion Friday night. One couple, Kurt Ronning and Christie DeBuff, died inside the house.

Golden Valley County Sheriff Mark Olsen says the fire started from a propane leak, which quickly lit the entire house on fire around 9 p.m. Fire marshals from surrounding communities are still investigating why and how this happened.

The sudden loss of Kurt and Christie is creating ripple effects across the entire community. They owned a Ryegate Bar and Cafe, which is now closed until further notice. In a small town like this one, with a population of roughly 200 people, everyone had some sort of connection to Kurt and Christie.

Sheriff Olson says three other people were injured trying to save the couple, but at that point, Kurt and Christie were already gone. Community members say the good Samaritans are suffering from second and third degree burns.

Community members also say the couple leaves behind three children.