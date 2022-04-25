This afternoon the Lockwood Fire Department was called out to an RV fully engulfed in flames.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

According to Karim Eshbaugh, deputy chief of Lockwood, the RV was not occupied when the fire started.

The fire was contained this afternoon and the RV is a total loss…

The fire also caused slight damage to a house next to it, but that is as far as the fire spread.

The landlord of the property told us he's thankful his friend who stays in the rv wasn't present when the fire started, and is okay.

“I believe if it weren't for some outside interference, he may have still had a home here, but he’s lived here so long with no incident and then all of a sudden today, Monday of all days creates a problem where he now has to look for another home.” says Arthur Stewart the property landlord.

Stewart says if it was not for the red fire hydrant, that is on the property, then the fire could have been much worse than it was.