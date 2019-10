BILLINGS, Mont. -- An RV caught fire in Downtown Billings just after 9 p.m. on October 17, 2019.

The vehicle was parked in a lot on North 17th Street and 2nd Avenue North. According to Deputy Fire Marshal Jaime Fender, the fire caused severe damage to the interior of the RV. Fender estimates the fire caused about $1,000 worth of damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.