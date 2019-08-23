Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg recently underwent a round of treatment for a cancerous tumor on her pancreas.

That's according to a statement released Friday from the High Court.

The three-week radiation treatment was performed at a cancer center in New York City, after doctors discovered a "localized malignant tumor" on her pancreas last month.

In the statement, the court said that there was "no evidence of disease" anywhere else in her body.

Justice Ginsburg will continue to have periodic blood tests and scans.

No further treatment is needed at this time.