Russian astronomer discovers a new comet

A Russian scientist living in the annexed Crimea has registered a new comet which is likely to be a unique 'interstellar visitor'.

A likely prospect that would make it the second such interstellar object observed in out planetary neighborhood.

The trajectory of a newly discovered object hurtling toward the orbit of Mars, first detected by Crimean Astronomer Gennady Borisov, follows a highly curved path barreling in the Sun's direction at unusually high speeds, evidence that it originated beyond the solar system.

The comet, an apparent amalgam of ice and dust, is expected to make its closests approach to the Sun on Decemer 8th.