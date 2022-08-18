Run on the Rims helps provide resources for Native American health
BILLINGS--Just over 90 people started their day this morning with a run or a bike ride for a good cause.
The fourth annual Run on the Rims took place this morning here in Billings. Participants had the option for a two mile run or walk, a 5k, a 10k, and an 8 or 10 mile cycle, all to benefit Healthy Tribes.
"This is a collaboration of not only organizations that serve the native community, but community members. Even though it says Healthy Tribes Run on the Rims, we are all collaborating to promote healthy living styles and to get resources out," race coordinator Cinda Ironmaker said.
The organization strives to continue their promotion of healthy lifestyle beyond just physical health, and create a positive impact for generations to come.
"Mental health, physical health, all of that is very important, and we have future generations that need to be led in this way," Ironmaker said.
The Run on the Rims is focusing on building their participation numbers back up after COVID caused them to drop.
"This is the fourth annual, and it turned out well but then the pandemic hit, and of course it went down to virtual," Ironmaker said. "[We had], 29 people, 25 people. Coming out of COVID, it's harder to kind of coax people out but I think people are getting more comfortable."
This is their biggest race yet with 91 participants, and they're hoping that those numbers continue to grow as the years go on.
