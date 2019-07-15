The old high school in Big Timber hasn't been used since the early 1980s. Then, there was a fire in the building on October 6, 2017. A group of concerned community members, who call themselves the Old High School Project, have decided to do something with the property.

Old High School Project Committee Member Jami Moody said, "We attended a number of community meetings. And, there was a lot of finger pointing. About, 'Someone needs to do something. Someone needs to do something.' And so, instead of, 'someone needs to do something,' I was like 'okay.'"

Moody and others from her church bought the property for $20,000. Then, they had to treat the asbestos and demolish the building.

The committee has ambitious plans for the space.

Moody said, "We feel like it's a once-in-a-100-year opportunity for our community."

She said, "Basically, there will be a band shell with a bell tower. There will be a splash fountain, lots of private seating areas, open spaces for gathering. And, make between the civic center, here and the library, one seamless public space."

They also want the space to be used year-round. Moody says they intend to have an ice-skating rink in the winter.

They are calling the area Sheepherder Square. Moody tells me it will be a few years before the project is finished.

She also says they need donations to complete the project.