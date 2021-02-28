Routine traffic stop ends in 2 deaths

Just before 9 o'clock Saturday night, a Wedena County deputy pulled over a driver for a routine traffic stop.

The deputy described a struggle of some kind starting up with the driver.

Then a second driver showed up joining in on the struggle.

Along with a Sebeka police officer.

One of the drivers got out a gun and started shooting.

The officers fired back.

Everyone involved was hit by a bullet but only the two drivers died.

One of the officers was taken to North Memorial Hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to survive.

The other didn't need medical attention.