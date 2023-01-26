ROUNDUP- The Backporch, a small BBQ restaurant in Roundup has been nominated as a semi-finalist for Best New Restaurant in the country by the James Beard Foundation Awards.

The local favorite is one of just 30 restaurants selected for the award. The James Beard Foundation says, "Established over 30 years ago, the James Beard Foundation has highlighted the centrality of food culture in our daily lives and is committed to supporting a resilient and flourishing industry that honors its diverse communities."

On The Backporch's Facebook page they said:

"Roundup, I hope you are proud of this. It truly is your Backporch. You have built us, and we are so proud and grateful for your support. Welcome to Roundup, where the cowboys ride; and now home of the James Beard Semi-finalist restaurant The Backporch."