ROUNDUP, Mont. - High school students in Roundup took part in and witnessed a DUI extrication simulation Tuesday afternoon.

Almost the entire Roundup community came together to coordinate the accident simulation, involving the school, fire department and even a helicopter from St. Vincent Healthcare; All helped bring the scenario to life.

Several students volunteered to play the roles of high school friends who got into a serious drunk driving accident, where one of the passengers was killed after being thrown from the vehicle.

During the mock rescue, first responders arrived on-scene. Firefighters used tools, like the Jaws of Life to extract the passengers trapped in the wreckage.

Dean of students Tim Schaff says their community has dealt with accidental deaths in the past, and Tuesday's simulation was meant to remind Roundup students of the reality of drinking and driving.

"We just want our kids to be aware of what can happen, and what the results will be. We don't want it to happen again, and if this makes kids think about it, and buckling up and being safe, then we're going to do it," Schaff said.

Tuesday's DUI extrication simulation was dedicated to the memory of Dwyte Mikkelson, who passed away in 1971 from a DUI accident 10 days before his high school graduation in Roundup.