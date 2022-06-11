Police lights--Vault

ROUNDUP, Mont. - A Roundup man was killed in a crash on Old Divide Rd. early Saturday morning.

A 1984 Chevy truck was northbound on Old Divide Rd. when it ran off the right side of the road while negotiating a curve.

According to Montana Highway Patrol, the drive overcorrected and ran off the left side of the road before the truck struck a fence and came to a rest on the passenger side.

The driver, a 19-year-old man from Roundup, was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was partially ejected.

He was pronounced deceased on scene.

Road conditions were reported to be wet at the time and alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash.

ROUNDUP, Mont. - A fatal crash is being reported south of Roundup.

According to the Incident Report Map, the crash occurred on Old Divide Rd. and law enforcement arrived at the scene around 6:30 am Saturday.

Not much has been reported on the accident, and we have reached out to Montana Highway Patrol for more information and are waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

