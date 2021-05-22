Roundup couple loses estimated $100,000 after a fire at MBK Unlimited Guns store

ROUNDUP, Mont. - A gun store burned down in Roundup Thursday night and the owners say it was an act of arson.

We spoke with the couple who are busy picking up the pieces of their business.

Mike and Elaine Krueger have owned MBK Unlimited in Roundup since 2008, selling guns, ammo and a variety of sporting goods.

Unfortunately, Thursday night, Mike and Elaine were alerted by neighbors that their business was on fire.

"We were married 46 years in March and think this is probably one of the worst things that has ever happened to us," says Elaine.

When they got to the MBK store, Roundup Volunteer Fire was there extinguishing the flames.

"They wouldn't let us in, because there was too much smoke, they had to ventilate, and then we got the guns out, that was our biggest concern," says Mike.

The Krueger's estimate they lost around $100,000 in damage.

Mike says police on scene completed a preliminary investigation and told him the cause of the fire was arson.

"Somebody took a gas can off our porch, that we had used to fill a lawn mower, and went to the back of the building and doused it with the gas and lit it and let the gas can sit there," says Mike.

Elaine and Mike were on the verge of selling the MBK Unlimited store to retire, now their final store sale has turned into a fire sale, selling what's salvageable.

"He's 68, I'm 67, its time, and then this happens, this is not what we wanted to see happen," says Elaine.

"We're cleaning the guns right now that were exposed to the smoke, and we had a lot of guns that were in boxes and these look like it didn't bother them, hopefully here in a week or so we'll have a sale and try to recover what we can get," says Mike.

There is no fire insurance on the building, but the Krueger's are doing their best to stay in high spirits.

The couple says they don't have a go-fund me set up and the two say they won't ask for handouts.

"I'm not going to ask the public for that, if they want to that would be great, anything we can recover that way would be wonderful, it's just not us, we're not that type, we're not gonna go out and ask for money," says Mike.

If you are interested in supporting the Krueger's in their time of need, you can reach out to this number, 406-323-3062.