BILLINGS, Mont. - Rosy, a robot, is now serving food at the Billings Logan International Airport food court.

"She's actually just really, very bright and cheery," General Manager for Sky Dine Tracey Emery said. "And she's just a pleasure to have around here. She really is. And she's privately owned. She's owned by Sky Dine. The airport didn't buy her. The taxpayers' money didn't buy her. So, she is very much privately owned."

The new food court at the airport opened on April 17. Rosy joined the team on May 5. She takes food from the kitchen to the bar/coffee area, following a mapped route.

And, if someone gets in her way?

"She just says, 'Excuse me. I've got work to do,'" Emery said. "And swings around them. And goes on her merry little way."

"She makes a ton of difference," Emery said. "If you watch her all day long, she can go back over there 30-40 times a day. It takes a lot of the workload off of us, running back and forth to the bar."

"She's always on time," she added with a laugh. "And she does her job well. I need like, four or five more of Rosy."

Rosy puts herself to be at 8 p.m. every night by plugging herself into her charging station. Then, she wakes up every morning at 8 a.m. and gets back to work.

Emery said the kids especially seem to enjoy Rosy's presence.

"The kids love her," she said. "They take pictures with her. They hug her. She's so cheery. She's a mascot for us, for sure. Since she's came, it's kind of brightened everything up. We just get a kick out of her and all the reactions of everybody."