ASHLAND, Mont. - The Rosebud County Sheriff's Office is spreading awareness after the driver of an out of state car tried to pick up a woman.

Friday afternoon, around 4:30 pm, the driver of what is believed to be a 2020 Honda CRV with out of state plates reportedly tried to pick up a woman who was walking on Highway 212 near Ashland.

The cause for concern is that the man did not want to take no for an answer and continued to pursue the woman.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver is described as being a middle eastern man.

Deputies are going over surveillance from businesses in the area and from statements and videos, it is believed the driver continued east.