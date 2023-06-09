FORSYTH, Mont. - Local law enforcement is giving a safety reminder involving recent rains and cruise control.

On Friday, the Rosebud County Sheriff's Office said they had reported two accidents relating to the use of cruise control and water on the roadway.

In one accident, a deputy was almost hit as a citizen did not move over on the road. The deputy moved over before the potential collision and the driver was spoken to.

No injuries were related to these incidents.

“Cruise control and water on the roadway do not go together,” the sheriff’s office said, “Please slow down and drive with caution when there's standing water. Even with small amounts of water, cruise control will only increase your chance of hydroplaning and decrease your chance of being able to control your vehicle.”