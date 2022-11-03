ROSEBUD COUNTY, Mont. - Staff at the Rosebud County Sheriff's Office are raising money for a good cause through 'No Shave November.'

Rosebud County Sheriff Allen Fulton said staff members can skip the shave during November... if they pay $30. All of the money raised will go to Crocheted with Love. Crocheted with Love makes afghan blankets for nursing home residents in Rosebud County.

"They like beards," Sheriff Fulton said. "They were trying to figure out a way to have beards at work. I was trying to figure out a way to turn it into something positive."

Sheriff Fulton said 12 staff members are participating this year, so they will contribute $360 this month to Crocheted with Love.

"What's the best day of the year?" asked Sally Wanner of Crocheted with Love.

"The nursing home Christmas Party," answered Alicia Fritz of Crocheted with Love.