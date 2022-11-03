ROSEBUD COUNTY, Mont. - Staff at the Rosebud County Sheriff's Office are raising money for a good cause through 'No Shave November.'
Rosebud County Sheriff Allen Fulton said staff members can skip the shave during November... if they pay $30. All of the money raised will go to Crocheted with Love. Crocheted with Love makes afghan blankets for nursing home residents in Rosebud County.
"They like beards," Sheriff Fulton said. "They were trying to figure out a way to have beards at work. I was trying to figure out a way to turn it into something positive."
Sheriff Fulton said 12 staff members are participating this year, so they will contribute $360 this month to Crocheted with Love.
"What's the best day of the year?" asked Sally Wanner of Crocheted with Love.
"The nursing home Christmas Party," answered Alicia Fritz of Crocheted with Love.
"It literally brings tears to our eyes," Wanner continued. "These elderly that really are, for a lot of the time, forgotten. They are so appreciative. They are so excited. When you see an elderly lady come up as quick as she can on her cane, so she can get first dibs, it makes your heart swell with love."
Wanner said the yarn for each afghan costs about $50. They rely on donations, like the one from the Rosebud County Sheriff's Office. Volunteers make about 35 afghans each year. Then, they deliver the blankets to nursing home residents at Rosebud Health Care Center.
Wanner said they plan on making that delivery on Saturday, December 17.
"It's very warming to see everybody show up," Sheriff Fulton said. "And they're so excited to get the blankets. It's just a line up there to get them.