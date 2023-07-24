The subject that the Sheriff's Office is hoping to speak to is an unidentified male that took off running from an officer at the Watering Hole in Forsyth tonight.

ROSEBUD COUNTY, MT- The Sheriff's Office is currently investigating an incident and is seeking the public's assistance.

The following is a Facebook post from Rosebud County Sheriff's Office.

He is described as approximately 6'2, curly hair, wearing a necklace, has earrings and is wearing a blue shirt and pants.

Right now, the Sheriffs Office has no reason to believe this individual is a threat to the public.

However, we do need to speak to the individual.

If you happen to see someone that matched this description, please call (406)346-2715.

Do not approach the individual in question and let law enforcement make the contact.