LAME DEER, Mont. - The Rosebud County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man last seen leaving his home, located between Lame Deer and Muddy Cluster off Highway 212, around 2 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18.

The Rosebud County Sheriff's Office reports Aaron was found and is safe.

Aaron Xavier Morris is 30 years old. The Rosebud County Sheriff's Office says Aaron's wife returned home at 7 a.m. Thursday and he was gone.

Aaron reportedly left behind his belongings and is believed to be traveling on foot.

Authorities say he may have went cross-country or caught a ride on Highway 212.