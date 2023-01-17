The following is a social media post by the Rosebud County Sheriff's Office:

FORSYTH, Mont. -

"The Sheriff's Office is aware of the social media posts regarding a male attempting to and/or gaining entry to people's homes in Forsyth. Initially, dispatch was not advised of the incident(s) directly and then was advised after a substantial period of time had passed. We want to assure the public that we are doing everything we can to find this individual but we need your help. To that end, if you encounter this male, please contact our office during the event. The members of our communities are very resourceful and handle a lot on their own; however, if someone is attempting to gain entry to your home, it is definitely a law enforcement issue. So, please, call right away. When providing information to dispatch, please try to stay as focused as you can and do your best to answer the questions you are asked.

Also, it is important to remember that our little town is not crime free and we need to be aware of our surroundings. We should also take precautions such as locking our cars and locking our homes, even when we are present.

Again, if you see suspicious activity, and think you should contact dispatch, please do so."