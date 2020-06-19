ROSEBUD, CO., Mont. - The Rosebud County Sheriff's Office announced Friday they are dividing the county into two parts due to the COVID-19 outbreak in order to keep residents informed of where new cases are.

According to a Facebook post from RCSO, they are drawing the border at the interstate, making Northern Rosebud County north of the border and Southern Rosebud County south of the border.

RCSO writes in the post, "Now that everyone is following along, we have five active cases in Rosebud County. The person with the Rosebud County address from before (over 14 days ago) and the four new cases. The four new cases reside in Northern Rosebud County."

RSCO says all individuals with COVID-19 in the county are isolating in their homes and no one is currently hospitalized.