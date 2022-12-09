The following is a social media post from the Rosebud County Sheriff's Office:
FORSYTH, Mont. - "Rosebud County Sheriff's Office received a report of shots fired at the Forsyth High School this morning. The high school, middle school and daycare were all walked through. No threats or unusual activities were present. Neighboring agencies have also received similar calls this morning. We are currently in communication with the FBI on this very serious threat. Extra patrols will be made around the schools and this incident will be continuously monitored. If you have any concerns or further details, please call us at 406-346-2715."