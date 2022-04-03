COLSTRIP, Mont. - Multiple agencies were called in to find the driver of a car involved in a crash Saturday night.

The Rosebud County Sheriff's Office reports they received a 9-1-1 call Saturday night for a vehicle accident involving eight people, including children.

Of the occupants, seven were recovered and treated for injuries, however, when first responders arrived, the driver’s location was unknown.

A search and rescue effort was conducted between the Rosebud County Sheriff's Office, Bureau of Indian Affairs and the Colstrip Police Department.

Sunday afternoon the sheriff’s office gave an update, saying the driver's family told them he was located.

“It's days like this that we are grateful for our working relationships with surrounding agencies that make these efforts possible,” the Rosebud County Sheriff’s Office wrote.