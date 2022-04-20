FORSYTH, Mont. - The Rosebud County Sheriff's Office is asking all dog owners to keep their dogs under control during calving season.
A Facebook post from RCSO said this time of year raises concerns for stray dogs harassing and targeting newborn livestock and calves.
"Montana Code Annotated (M.C.A. 81-7-401) gives authority to livestock owners to immediately kill or dispatch a dog that is actively harassing or injuring their livestock within their property. This is a scenerio that no one wants and the best way to prevent it is to make sure dog owners maintain control of their dogs," RCSO wrote.