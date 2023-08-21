Billings, MT-Summer is slowly sinking to an end, but doggone it, that means it's time for our fur friends to dive in.

For a few hours the Rose Park Pool is a puppy paradise as dogs are given free rein on the area.

For a low admission price paid by their humans all pooches are permitted.

That is if they are up to date on their vaccinations and are friendly towards others.

Humans are allowed to watch but cannot enter the water with their canine counter parts.

The Billings Parks and Rec Department hosts the annual event before officially beginning the winterization process for the season.

Which means Sunday was the last day for humans to swim, but spray parks will stay open through Labor Day weekend.

It's never easy to let a good thing go, but these pups are making the most of their summer days, while they last.