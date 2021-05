RED LODGE, Mont. - After the pandemic forced them to shut their doors, the Roman Theater in Red Lodge is celebrating their re-opening with $5 movie tickets during month of June.

The Roman Theater is set to open Friday, May 28, with the movie "Here Today," starring Tiffany Haddish and Billy Crystal.

They will then finish out the month of June with the thriller "Those Who Wish Me Dead," starring Angelina Jolie and Jon Bernthal.

You can learn more and get your tickets at www.romantheater100.com.