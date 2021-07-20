MILES CITY, Mont. - One person is dead and another is injured after being ejected from a vehicle in a rollover accident Tuesday morning at 11:38 a.m.

While taking a left turn on Secondary Highway 489 near Miles City, Montana Highway Patrol reports the vehicle went off the roadway, skid and overturned in a ditch.

Both the driver and passenger of the vehicle were ejected.

The 41-year-old man, identified as the driver of the vehicle, was pronounced dead on arrival. The 36-year-old passenger, also a man, was transported to Holy Rosary ER.

The condition of the passenger is unknown at this time.

Neither of the men were wearing their seatbelt. Speed is a suspected factor in the incident.

Identification of the vehicle is pending, MHP reports, as it was found engulfed in flames.

An investigation is ongoing.