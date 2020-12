A 32-year-old Billings man has serious injuries after his vehicle rolled over Saturday afternoon.

The accident happened near S, 32nd Street and 2nd Avenue South.

Billings police say the car hit a tree before it spun out and rolled into a yard of a home, leaving minor damages to the property.

The man was trapped in the car for a short period of time. BPD suspects alcohol and speed to be factors in the crash.