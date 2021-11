LAUREL, Mont. - There was a rollover crash with non-life threatening injuries on I-90 near Laurel Tuesday.

Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Brennan Plucker told us the vehicle only had the driver in it when it went off the road and rolled eastbound near mile-marker 432.

The driver was said to be a man in his mid-thirties.

Plucker said the driving lane and shoulder are open, and the passing lane may be open by now.