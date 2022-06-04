Police lights - Vault

EMIGRANT, Mont. - A person was killed in a crash near Emigrant Friday evening.

According to Montana Highway Patrol, a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado was eastbound on Murphy Lane when the driver failed to negotiate a left curve.

The Chevrolet went off the right side of the road, and the driver reportedly overcorrected and the truck began to roll.

A 55-year-old who was driving the truck was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Alcohol, drugs and speed are all suspected factors in the crash.

