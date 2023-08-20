BILLINGS, Mont. - A Pryor woman was killed in a rollover crash near Billings Saturday afternoon.

Montana Highway Patrol reports a Nissan Versa was driving on US-87 when the driver reportedly fell asleep and the car went off the road before rolling down an embankment

One passenger, a 60-year-old Pryor woman, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected. The car reportedly came to a rest on its driver's side on top of her legs.

A passerby was able to get the vehicle off the woman, however, she was pronounced deceased on arrival.

The driver, a 61-year-old Pryor man, and a 2-year-old boy sustained minor injuries in the crash. Both were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.