MSU BILLINGS NEWS — Rolf Groseth, a long-time Montana University System administrator, has been appointed interim chancellor of MSU Billings, Montana State University President Waded Cruzado announced today. Groseth, previously served as MSUB’s chancellor from 2010 to 2014 before retiring from a more than 30-year career working in Montana higher education.

“I loved working with the students, faculty, staff and community of Billings,” Groseth said. “It is my pleasure and my honor to assist the campus and the system during this transition.” Groseth will step in for current Chancellor Dan Edelman, who announced he was resigning due to a serious medical condition. Groseth will formally take on the duties of chancellor Aug. 3.

“All of us are very grateful to Rolf for being willing to come out of a well-deserved retirement to help during this difficult time,” Cruzado said. “Rolf’s got the experience and the knowledge of MSUB and the Billings community to help the campus launch a successful academic year.”

Plans for a search process will be announced in the upcoming weeks.