Rocky player battles back to basketball

The Lady Battlin' Bears Basketball team from Rocky Mountain College is back in the NAIA National Championship Tournament for the third straight year. But this time, Marissa Van Atta will be there playing with her teammates.

Coaches always like to say play every game as if it is your last, but for one Rocky Senior those words couldn't be more true.

Frustrating. Exhausting. Those are some words to describe last season for Marissa Van Atta.

At 23 years old, Van Atta was diagnosed with Leukemia and then discovered she has a genetic mutation which puts her in a poor risk category, comparable to stage 4 in tumor cancer.

"Last year she was our why, why we played hard we played for 'Ris everyday, it gave us a different kind of motivation and this season having her with us she pushes us just as hard as she did when she wasn't out on the court with us so it's awesome to have her back," said Junior Forward Markaela Francis.

Van Atta only made it to two games last year, forced to stay at home or in the hospital with her illness. But she has battled both physical and mental obstacles to make it back on the court.

Van Atta said, "Been really nice to be back on the court and actually cheer them on the court and even when I hurt my foot so nice to be around and the atmosphere, and they're a great group of girls I couldn't ask for a better team to go out on my senior year with."

"It's a miracle I mean for her to go through what she went for and to be back here on the basketball court it's a blessing," said Rocky Head Coach, Wes Keller.

Van Atta says her team at Rocky truly is a family, and it was a group effort to help her fight her way back.

"It wasn't just one girl picking me up it was all of them especially seniors and the girls on the team last year I really appreciate what they've done for me and they're great friends and life long friends for sure," said Van Atta.

"We fight like sisters we fix it like sisters we're just one big family," Markaela Francis added.

Now the Battlin' Bears family will compete for a national championship in front of a home crowd at MetraPark.

"I've never been able to play at the Metra, high school was always away from the Metra, so this is my last shot and having the national tournament at the Metra is super exciting," said Van Atta.

"You know I'm excited for her to see what she can do as well as our team heading into the national tournament," Coach Wes Keller added.

The Battlin' Bears will take on Shawnee State at 6:15 PM at MetraPark on Thursday.