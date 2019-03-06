Rocky Mountain earns 5-seed, joins 3 other Montana schools in NAIA Tournament

Teams from across the country watched as the 32 teams to make this year's NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament were announced.

The Lady Battlin' Bears of Rocky Mountain College gathered at the team's facility to see who they would face off against in the national championship tournament.

"It's always the sense of butterflies you know you get really excited for the national tournament and then the little events leading up to it, it's like this is real it's tourney time so I'm really excited," said Markaela Francis, Senior Forward with RMC.

Rocky Mountain received the fifth seed in the Duer Division and will face the fourth seeded Shawnee State Bears. Coach Wes Keller said Shawnee State is traditionally a top five team in the nation, with a high-octane offense.

"They wanna play fast, uptempo I believe they made 260 some threes at a 34 percent clip so we're gonna have to guard the three point line, play great defense, and do some things to slow them down make them play a half court game," said Coach Keller.

Rocky received an automatic bid as the host school, but earned their way into the tournament with a 20-12 season.

Next Thursday, they'll play their first game in the tournament in front of a home crowd at MetraPark.

Hometown player Marissa Van Atta said, "Very exciting. I was never able to play at the Metra in high schoo. It was always away from the Metra so this is the last shot and to have the national tournament here is super exciting."

Coach Wes Keller added, "Kids get to sleep in their own beds and their familiarity, but I think there's also some added pressure having the tournament in your hometown, and hopefully our kids our relaxed and focused and ready to compete."

The Battlin' Bears join three other Montana schools to make the 32-team tournament. Carroll College, the University of Providence, and the University of Montana Western also received bids.

Carroll College is a 2-seed in the Duer Bracket. The University of Providence is an 8-seed in the Liston Bracket. The University of Montana Western is a 1-seed in the Cramer Bracket.