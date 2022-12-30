BILLINGS, Mont. -- The city of Billings is working with a few local businesses to collect Christmas trees for recycling.

Rocky Mountain Compost in Lockwood turns old Christmas trees in to mulch.

Since 2003, owners of Rocky MountainCompost, BryceGlen and his wife have been in the composting businesses.

At their facility, they believe in reduce, reuse, and recycle. The Glens take materials like wood chips and grass and turn it into healthy top soil and distribute it to their clients within the community.

Bryce said, "Once we found that there was a utilization or the ability of taking the waste and making it beneficial for somebody else it's where we started it's where we are today.”

Around the holidays, they collect Christmas trees from places ZooMontana and the Audubon center.

Once collected they are ground up and the material are given to non-profit organizations.

Bryce says composting the Christmas tress takes some stress off of the public landfills, which is where many trees will end up if not properly recycled.

According to Bryce, he currently has about 60 yards of old Christmas tree material that's not including what will come in from this holiday season.

He said, it's all about doing what we can to help the environment.

"We know that we can do a better job in this community of not throwing things away and not having that throwaway society and recycle products that are able to be recycled in one way or another and we do that." Said Bryce Glen.

Bryce says anything that is made from organic material will somehow get utilized at his facility.