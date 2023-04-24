Rocky Mountain College, Meadowlark Brewing collaborate to create 'Battlin' Beers'

BILLINGS, Mont.- Rocky Mountain College and Meadowlark Brewing are excited to announce the creation of Battlin’ Beers, the official craft beer of Rocky Mountain College and Battlin’ Bears Athletics.

Brewed with pride in Billings, Montana, Battlin' Beers is an American Cream Ale brewed with malted wheat from the Treasure State. Family owned and operated since 2014, Meadowlark Brewing is the first Certified Independent Craft Brewer in the state of Montana.

“This partnership represents two great organizations founded and invested in Montana and our Billings Community.” Rocky Athletic Director Jim Klemann said. “We are excited for this collaboration with Meadowlark Brewing and we’re grateful for the work of Travis Peterson and his team in the creation of Battlin’ Beers.”

“It has been a long-time goal to collaborate with a local organization to promote a cause with a broad reach to locals.” Meadowlark Brewing Founder and Owner Travis Peterson said about the partnership. “It was equally important that the collaboration would reflect the ideals that we carry as a company. What we found in Rocky is an organization that performs as a pillar of the community and one that desires to build, not only themselves, but those around them. With this commemorative beer, we are proud to partner with Rocky and play a small part in its legacy and its next phase of growth.”

Battlin' Beers will be available at Meadowlark Brewing, local establishments, grocery, and convenient store locations across our great state, with a portion of proceeds supporting Rocky Mountain College.