Rocky Mountain College expanding PA program

Rocky Mountain College is expanding its Physician Assistant Studies program. Right now, the college has 36 students in the program. In July of 2020, they will accept 48 students.

Employment of physician assistants is projected to grow 37% nationally between 2016 and 2026, meaning almost 40,000 more jobs. And, Montana ranks as the state with the fifth highest concentration of jobs in this occupation.

Program Director Heather Heggem says the PA program has had 100% job placement within six months of graduation for a few years now. She also tells me the program at Rocky Mountain College is dedicated to providing medical services to rural areas and the underserved.

Heggem said, "I grew up in the rural town of Winterfred, Montana. And so, I knew firsthand that dire need for rural primary care providers and those shortages."

A professor in the program, Dr. Patti States, adds, "The students are so excited and so fun to interact with. It's just a joy to come to work."

Heggem says the PA program will be getting its own building in the near future. They are working out the details now.

Getting into the Physician Assistant Studies program is competitive. Last year, 760 students applied and more are expected to apply this year. If you are interested in applying to the program, please go to https://www.rocky.edu/pa/.