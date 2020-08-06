BOX ELDER, MT- Health officials on the Rocky Boy's Indian Reservation today confirmed two deaths with contributing factors related to COVID-19.

The individuals, both males, were in their 50s and 60s and had underlying health issues.

The Rocky Boy Health Center and the Chippewa Cree Tribe encourages Rocky Boy's Indian Reservation residents to follow CDC guidelines for social distancing, hand-washing, wearing masks, and other important tools in fighting COVI-19.

The Chippewa Cree Tribe's Stay at Home Order and Curfew Mandate remains in effect indefinitely. Other measures meant to combat COVID-19s spread to the Rocky Boy's Indian reservation include a mandate for face coverings, and restriction of access onto the Reservation.