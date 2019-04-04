LAUREL, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is resuming work on U.S. Highway 212/310 between Rockvale and Laurel. The construction is expected to be completed with the new roadway opening in June 2019.

When the roadway opens, it will mark the completion of phase three of four. Phase one was completed in 2014, building two new bridges over the railroad. Phase two was completed in 2015 and included roadway construction, overhead lights, turn lanes, and replacement of the flashing beacon at the intersection of U.S. 212 and U.S. 310.

Phase three built a new two-lane road that meets current design and safety standards and will better support the growing traffic in the area. The highway leaves the river bottom area and shifts west onto hills to minimize impact to existing residents. The new design will help reduce the number of crashes and better accommodate both local and through travel. The road will widen to four-lanes in the future, but there is not an immediate plan for that expansion. Access to existing homes, farms, and fields have been maintained, but may be in new areas.

Half of the paving for phase three was completed in the fall of 2018. After paving completes in late spring, traffic will be redirected onto the new alignment, completing the $24 million phase. A ribbon cutting will be held in June, details to be announced.

