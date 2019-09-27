Rockslide Geological Survey Results

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Large boulders from the Rims are still scattered around Laredo place, but geologists and the City of Billings now have a plan in place to clean up the mess.

"With part of the rock that's left from the rockslide, we should pin the rock up, so we're working on that process, took a look at the slide itself and generally determined that most of those rocks are pretty stable, but there are some that we'll have to take some special care with before we put contractors and workers down below to clear the public right of way," says City Administrator Chris Kukulski.

Kukulski says there's a need to survey the soils around the foundations of the homes, and vibration monitors will be installed to minimize disturbance to foundations. Right now, the geological survey team and the City of Billings are putting together bid specs to get a contractor hired. Their target date to select a contractor is on or around October 22, 2019.

"It is very specialized work as you can imagine. As I understand it there's only a handful -- maybe a dozen contractors -- in the nation who do this type of work and so that's kind of our process forward and where we are today," continues Kukulski.

Kukulski says its almost impossible for us to know if or when another rockslide will happen. However, he says residents will always have to deal with that risk living underneath the rims.