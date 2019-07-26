BILLINGS, Mont. -- "Rockin' Under the Big Sky" is happening Friday, July 26, 2019 at the MetraPark Arena. The annual event is a major fundraiser for the Adult Resource Alliance of Yellowstone County.

Doors opened at 6 p.m. and stayed open until 10 p.m. The event included appetizers, drinks, music, dancing and even an live and silent auction.

Executive Director Mike Larson says one of the biggest highlights is the live auction. The proceeds go to the various programs that the Adult Resource Alliance sponsors. This year they are auctioning off handmade tailgate benches produced by local artists.

"The only rule was that they had to incorporate the tailgate of the truck and from there they could be as creative as they want to and they have ended up with some one of a kind choices, " says Larson.

The Adult Resource Alliance is also excited about opening up their second location near Lake Elmo in August.