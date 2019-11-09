You know the holidays are right around the corner when the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree arrives in New York City.

Thousands of people turned out to greet the 14-ton Norway Spruce that rolled into town Saturday morning.

The massive tree is 77-feet-tall and was cut down on Thursday at the home of Carol Schultz in New York's Orange County.

Shultz says it was just four feet tall when she planted it back in 1959.

She initially kept it in her home on a coffee table because she feared it wasn't going to survive.

60 years later, she says she's happy to share it with the world.

A giant crane lifted the tree into place Saturday.

Workers will cover it with 50-thousand multi-colored lights and crown it with the iconic Swarovski star.

It will be illuminated for the first time on December 4th.