BILLINGS – Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks closed the access road to the Indian Fort Fishing Access Site at Reed Point to vehicles Tuesday because of a rock fall.

The cliff face along part of the access road collapsed onto the roadway this week, partially blocking the road and creating a hazard to vehicle traffic.

The site will remain open only to walk-in traffic until FWP crews are able to clean up the rock fall and determine that the cliff face is stable enough to warrant vehicle travel.