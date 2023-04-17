RED LODGE- The name Rock Creek Soda Hole can be misleading for those who stop by the Red Lodge restaurant off Broadway.

It boasts a menu packed with unique sodas, bakes homemade doughnuts and also features smash burgers. Still, that's just the tip of the iceberg.

"So obviously our name is a little elusive, kind of have to come in to find out what the soda hole is," said owner Tiffany Bray. We want it to be your neighborhood donut stop, your daily drink stops, then kind of your hole in the wall restaurant that you just never knew what they were going to have, and I think we're accomplishing that we do some pretty far out things."



Tiffany Bray and her husband, Jake, moved to Red Lodge four years ago from Arkansans. In November, they opened Rock Creek Soda Hole, giving the restaurant time to ease into the community and receive local feedback. She said it's their love for food that fuels everything they do at their new restaurant.

"We just love food. It's our love language, it's how we like to receive love and give it. It was kind of the end game for us, we both have owned other businesses int he past in different industries and knew we wanted to do something with food. This building and everything kind of fell together, it felt right so we just jumped right in," Bray said.

The menu is always changing with one goal in mind, creating tasty dishes that the Red Lodge community will embrace, and it's working.

"Our community has been nothing short of amazing. They show up every day from the time we turn our donut light on to the time at 2 PM when we shut that door. We have regulars that come in and we know by name, we can see somebody coming in and we know what they're getting and that's the best part of it. Tourism is just a bonus, but we love catering to our local community as we've opened, and they've just been amazing."