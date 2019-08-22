Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, It's a flying robot.

A bionic flying bird soared over the crowd Thursday at the World Robot Conference in Beijing, China.

The robotic bird was inspired by a herring gull and was created by a German automation firm

People turned their heads and swiveled their phones as the white flying machine circled above their heads.

It has a wingspan of about two yards but weighs less than a pound.

It also uses GPS navigation and a remote camera to achieve a semi-autonomous flight.

An engineer with the company that built the flying robot said it is made of lightweight material and can take off, fly, and land using its power.

China is one of the largest markets for service and industrial robots.

The World Robot Conference runs through Sunday, with over 660 experts and entrepreneurs showcasing their products and services.