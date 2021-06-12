Update, June 13 at 1:32 pm:

The Robinson Fire is now reported to be 25 percent contained.

InciWeb reports the fire is 790 acres as of Sunday morning and was caused by lightning.

Firefighters plan to take advantage of light winds to attack the Robinson Fire from the air Sunday. Helicopters will drop buckets of water to begin controlling the fire inside Robinson Canyon, the most difficult terrain in the fire area

The fire is reported to be burning in extremely steep and rocky terrain, about 20 miles south of Buffalo.

Aircraft have not been able to work inside the canyon when winds were strong and gusty.

“When the terrain is too dangerous for ground firefighters to operate, it’s often too risky for aircraft as well,” explained Air Operations Branch Director Jason Hofman. “We’re looking forward to putting our three helicopters to good use today.” The Wyoming National Guard has also provided a medical evacuation helicopter and crew to stand by in case of a serious firefighter injury. As the airborne firefighting effort ramps up, ground firefighters continue to improve fire lines and scout for more control opportunities in the very rough and rocky terrain. To date, no structures have been damaged by the fire.

Fire managers expect moderate fire behavior Sunday.

Groups of standing green trees continue to occasionally burn, however, the report says the fire is also steadily consuming dead trees and logs, which is a slow, beneficial process.

People in the area should expect to see smoke for an extended period.

Previous coverage:

BUFFALO, Wyo. – The Robinson Fire burned off the mountain and into Robinson Canyon and surrounding foothills during the Thursday night high winds that impacted the area. In response to the spread of the fire and the increasing personnel involved, the fire incident has been upgraded from a Type 3 response to a Type 2.

A flight conducted this morning estimates that the fire has grown to around 600 acres, increasing from the approximately 150 acres on Thursday.

“Our initial response crews have been giving a monumental effort in their fight of this fire as it is in almost vertical terrain that is extremely taxing to work with,” said Zeb McWilliams, BLM Fire Response and Federal Incident Commander for the fire. “Bringing in the Type 2 team shows just how technical a response this is and how we continue to need the best support for our ground crews available.”

The Type 2 incident management team will be arriving today and Saturday, augmenting the approximate 200 personnel currently working on the fire from Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana with operations being coordinated out of an established incident command post in Buffalo.

“We want to thank the community for their support and acceptance of our crews operating out of Buffalo,” said McWilliams. “While we know that the community would like to provide even further support through the donation of goods, at this time due to continued COVID precautions, donated goods cannot be accepted for our responders. Thank you for understanding as we strive to keep the health of our responders a top priority.”

Crews continue to monitor the fire’s proximity to and man-made structures, however, there are no immediate dangers to existing buildings or homes. There are no evacuations currently in place.