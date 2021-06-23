CARBON COUNTY, Mont. - Fourth of July weekend is fast approaching, which means many residents will be looking to hit the road to local campgrounds.

Right now, the Custer Gallatin National Forest Service says all the campgrounds near the Robertson Draw Fire are currently closed, but that might change for the Fourth of July weekend.

Billy Chapman with the forest service says although the fire is more than halfway contained, they're expecting a change in weather this weekend and want to be cautious.

"The western part of this fire is still active and burning and so that area is still under a threat. And it would just be really irresponsible of us to open those campgrounds at this time," Chapman said.

While the campgrounds may be closed right now, Chapman says that might not be the case for the holiday weekend.

"We'll probably be making that decision sometime early next week. Over the weekend we're going to access everything and see how things go with the fire," he said.

Carbon County is under stage 1 fire restrictions, which means fireworks aren't allowed. If the campgrounds do open back up, Chapman says it'll be unlikely that they'll allow campfires.

"Traditionally when we go into fire restrictions we will permit fires in the little middle fire rings the forest service will provide, but with this extreme fire danger we most likely will not be allowing that even. It's probably going to be stoves that can turn on and off," he said.

While air quality has been good in red lodge, Chapman warns of the haze that's been settling in the main canyon overnight. He encourages everyone who does go camping during the holiday weekend to do so with caution.