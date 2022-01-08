BILLINGS, Mont. - A robbery ended in a standoff with law enforcement Saturday morning.

Yellowstone County Sheriff, Mike Linder reports a robbery occurred around 5:20 am Saturday on the west end of Billings, near the Pickle Barrel restaurant.

The victim’s vehicle was taken and was spotted about an hour later by a Yellowstone County Deputy on Highway 87 going into Big Horn County.

Montana Highway Patrol and Big Horn County were notified, and a Big Horn County Deputy laid a spike strip on the road.

The vehicle ran over the strip and continued driving until the driver lost control and drove off the road.

The driver then exited the vehicle and reportedly fired shots.

At this time, Sheriff Linder says it is not known if the shots were in the direction of any law enforcement.

The driver, 200 to 300 yards off in the road, then sat down in the snow and officers were able to see he was still armed.

After the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Ofice Tactical Team was dispatched, along with negotiators and members of the Billings Police Department, a drone was deployed.

A closer view of the suspect using the drone showed he was pointing the gun at himself.

The BEAR Armored vehicle was on scene and used to ferry tactical officers and negotiators closer to the suspect Sheriff Linder said.

After negotiations, the suspect threw the gun away from himself and deputies took him into custody shortly after 9:00 am.

On-scene medical personnel evaluated the man and he did not require hospitalization.

Responding agencies include the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office, Billings Police Department, Big Horn County including an ambulance and Montana Highway Patrol